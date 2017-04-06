The movie also features the voice of actor Nonie Buencamino

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino version Ignacio de Loyola (2016) is set to be released during Good Friday, April 14, with Dingdong Dantes voicing the main character Iñigo and Nonie Buencamino voicing Padre Sanchez.

According to a press release, the Filipino version of the film will be shown on April 14 on ABS-CBN at 10:30 pm.

The English version, which was originally released in July 2016, will also have a limited run at Greenbelt cinema 1 on April 10 and 11.

The movie stars Spanish actor Andreas Muñoz in the title role and it was shot by a Filipino creative team, led by director Paolo Dy. It was also the first Filipino film to be shown in the Vatican. (READ: 'Ignacio de Loyola' is first Filipino film to screen in Vatican)

It tells the story of Saint Ignatius of Loyola – a soldier named Iñigo in the movie – who went from being a soldier to becoming a man of God. (READ: 'Ignacio de Loyola' review: Earnest and ambitious)

The English version of Ignacio de Loyola will also have screenings at the following dates and places:

London on April 9 at Regent Street Cinema

Cagayan de Oro on April 9 at the Centrio Ayala Mall

Budapest on April 24 at the Urania National Film Theater

US on April 24, 26 and 29

