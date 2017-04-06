John Mayer releases a music video for the song he wrote for former girlfriend Katy Perry

MANILA, Philippines – John Mayer has dropped a new music video, this time for a song he wrote for ex-girlfriend Katy Perry, "Still Feel Like Your Man." (READ: John Mayer admits his new song is about Katy Perry)

On social media, John joked, "Fans have asked me for *years*, 'John Mayer, when are you going to dance in a music video?' I did this for them."

Fans have asked me for *years*, “John Mayer, when are you going to dance in a music video?” I did this for them. https://t.co/5W7B4ehUNu — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) April 5, 2017

True enough, John takes part in some smooth choreography with a pair of dancers dressed as pandas, on a set he called a "disco dojo" in an interview with the New York Times.

In the same interview, he anticipated that the video – which involves bamboo forests and women in geisha costumes – could be criticized as cultural appropriation.

He told the New York Times, “I think we were as sensitive as we could possibly be. It was discussed at every juncture.”

“Part of cultural appropriation is blindness,” he added. “I’m on the right side of the line because it’s an idea for the video that has a very multiethnic casting, and nobody who is white or non-Asian is playing an Asian person.”

John also told the publication that he wrote "Still Feel Like Your Man" for former girlfriend Katy Perry.

What do you think of John's new video? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com