Sharon and Gabby's movie reunion is on hold due to scheduling

MANILA, Philippines – Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion's reunion on the big screen. The two actors confirmed through their official channels that their movie will not be released in 2017.

In a statement to ABS-CBN, Gabby's manager Therese Ramos confirmed that the actor wanted to do the film with Sharon, but couldn't commit to the project in 2017 due to scheduling.

"Gabby Concepcion has always wanted to do a movie with Sharon Cuneta. However due to his tight schedule and current commitments it will not be possible anytime soon. We will study our options in 2018," the statement said.

Sharon also released a statement through her social media accounts, indirectly mentioning the movie and adding that she has a different project with Star Cinema in the works.

"Thanks for all your prayers and I am sorry it's not pushing through. But please be happy for me – because I am very happy with my new project, which Star Cinema is now preparing! God bless us all. Good night and love you guys!"

In December, Star Cinema confirmed that they were working on a movie starring the former couple. It would have been their first movie since the 1992 film Tayong Dalawa.



Sharon and Gabby married in 1984 but their marriage was annulled in 1993. They have one daughter together, actress KC Concepcion.

Sharon is now married to senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, while Gabby is married to Genevieve Gonzales.

Sharon is currrently busy with Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids and the upcoming The Voice Teens Philippines. Meanwhile, Gabby is working on the show Ika-6 Na Utos on GMA 7. – Rappler.com