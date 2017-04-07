'Get Out,' 'Stranger Things,' and 'Beauty and the Beast' receive the most nominations at the first MTV Movie and TV Awards

MANILA, Philippines – The nominees for the first MTV Movie and TV Awards are out!

The film Get Out by Jordan Peele received the most nominations, with 6 in total. It's followed by the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast and TV series Stranger Things, which received 4 each.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will premiere in Asia on Monday, May 8, at 8 am. It will be hosted by comedian Adam Devine and aired live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

In March, MTV announced that the annual MTV Movie Awards will celebrate TV shows as well.

Here's the list of nominees for the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017 – more categories will be revealed closer to the show.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR (Presented by Toyota C-HR)

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Logan (20th Century Fox)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Hugh Jackman – Logan (20th Century Fox)

James McAvoy – Split (Universal Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Atlanta (FX)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story (FX)

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13TH (Netflix)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

OJ: Made in America (ESPN Films)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (FOX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Devine – Workaholics (Comedy Central)

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City (Comedy Central)

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)

Mike Colter – Luke Cage (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stephen Amell – Arrow (The CW)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death (HBO)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice (NBC)

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta (FX)

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Blackish (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Moonlight (A24)

Transparent (Amazon)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Loving (Focus Features)

Luke Cage (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)

– Rappler.com