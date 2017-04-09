LOOK: Arnel Pineda meets former Journey singer Steve Perry
MANILA, Philippines – Arnel Pineda has met former Journey lead singer Steve Perry.
The two met at the Rock & Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Journey was one of the groups honored. It was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Friday, April 7.
On Instagram, Arnel, who is the current frontman of the group, expressed his joy upon meeting one of the singers he admires.
"One of the sweetest hugs you can ever get from one of my heroes and silent mentors... it means the world to me. Waited 35 years for this moment. Thank you almighty God!
"Thank you so much Mister Steve Perry for your priceless words and graciousness," he wrote tagging some of the people who made the meeting possible.
Here are photos taken by Yul Session, Arnel's fashion stylist, who was with the group during the meeting.
In his acceptance speech, Steve praised Arnel for continuing to perform with the group with his heart and soul.
"I must give a complete shout out to someone who sings his heart out every night, and it's Arnel Pineda. Where are you, Arnel? Where are you? He must be backstage. To Arnel, I love you. Woooo! Hi Arnel! Thank you," he said.
Although Arnel was not one of the band members inducted at the event, he performed with the group.
Journey is known for songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "Faithfully." They were in Manila in February for a concert. – Rappler.com