Journey is inducted in the Rock and Hall of Fame in New York

MANILA, Philippines – Arnel Pineda has met former Journey lead singer Steve Perry.

The two met at the Rock & Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Journey was one of the groups honored. It was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Friday, April 7.

On Instagram, Arnel, who is the current frontman of the group, expressed his joy upon meeting one of the singers he admires.

"One of the sweetest hugs you can ever get from one of my heroes and silent mentors... it means the world to me. Waited 35 years for this moment. Thank you almighty God!

"Thank you so much Mister Steve Perry for your priceless words and graciousness," he wrote tagging some of the people who made the meeting possible.

Here are photos taken by Yul Session, Arnel's fashion stylist, who was with the group during the meeting.

Awesome to see this two together for the first time! Grateful I was part of it! #goosebumps #myboywassohappylastnight #journey2017 #taratogs @curachalang #stylebyyul A post shared by Yul Session (@yulsession) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Finally they've Met !!! #journeytour2017 Rock and Roll hall of fame #happyformyboy! @arnelpineda2007 A post shared by Yul Session (@yulsession) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

In his acceptance speech, Steve praised Arnel for continuing to perform with the group with his heart and soul.

"I must give a complete shout out to someone who sings his heart out every night, and it's Arnel Pineda. Where are you, Arnel? Where are you? He must be backstage. To Arnel, I love you. Woooo! Hi Arnel! Thank you," he said.

Although Arnel was not one of the band members inducted at the event, he performed with the group.

Journey is known for songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "Faithfully." They were in Manila in February for a concert. – Rappler.com