Awra does an impression of Nicki Minaj for the finale

MANILA, Philippines – Awra Brriguela was declared the first winner of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids on Sunday, April 9, at Resorts World Manila.

For the grand finale, Awra did an impression of Nicki Minaj, singing the song "Super Bass".

Congratulations AWRA! Ikaw ang YFSF Kids Grand Winner! #YFSFKidsGrandWinner A post shared by Your Face Sounds Familiar PH (@yourfaceph) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Among other prizes, the winner of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids wins P1 million and a trip to Jeju, South Korea.

This first season of the show was hosted by Billy Crawford, and Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Alcasid, and Gary Valenciano were judges. – Rappler.com