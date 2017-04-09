Awra Briguela wins 'Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids'
MANILA, Philippines – Awra Brriguela was declared the first winner of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids on Sunday, April 9, at Resorts World Manila.
For the grand finale, Awra did an impression of Nicki Minaj, singing the song "Super Bass".
Pasabog!#YFSFKidsGrandWinner pic.twitter.com/RqOeWFRMZl— YFSFKids PH (@YFSFKidsPH) April 9, 2017
Final total scores!#YFSFKidsGrandWinner pic.twitter.com/X2cj12lgkB— YFSFKids PH (@YFSFKidsPH) April 9, 2017
3rd: AC— YFSFKids PH (@YFSFKidsPH) April 9, 2017
2nd: Elha#YFSFKidsGrandWinner: Awra!
Among other prizes, the winner of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids wins P1 million and a trip to Jeju, South Korea.
This first season of the show was hosted by Billy Crawford, and Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Alcasid, and Gary Valenciano were judges. – Rappler.com