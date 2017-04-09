FULL RECAP: 'Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids' grand showdown
MANILA, Philippines – After 13 weeks, Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids wrapped up on Sunday, April 9, with Awra Briguela declared the first grand champion.
The kids' last performances were held on two days: 5 of the kids performed Saturday, while the other 3 performed on Sunday. The final performances were held at the Newport Theater at Resorts World Manila.
Day 1
On the first day of the finals, host Billy Crawford kicked things off by saying that the show has been amazing. He then introduced the judges – Ogie Alcasid, Sharon Cuneta, and Gary Valenciano.
Billy explained that the judges will no longer have to vote, as their scores have been already tallied. The judges' scores made up 50 percent of the final score, while the other 50 percent was made up of the audience's text votes.
The first day of the grand finale started with Sam Shoaf performing as Freddie Mercury of Queen.
Up next was AC Bonifacio, who did an impression of Sarah Geronimo.
Alonzo Muhlach entertained the audience with his Ricky Martin impression.
Elha Nympha took on the challlenge of copying Luciano Pavarotti.
Xia Vigor finished the first day of the grand finals as Madonna, performing "Vogue."
Day 2
On the second day of the grand finale, Lyca Gairanod opened the show with her impression of Yeng Constantino, singing to "Time In."
Lyca as Yeng Constantino— YFSFKids PH (@YFSFKidsPH) April 9, 2017
.#YFSFKidsGrandWinner pic.twitter.com/jINJDFQytr
Justin Alva rocked as Journey frontman Arnel Pineda.
Rock on!#YFSFKidsGrandWinner pic.twitter.com/V5eXkBZ3sI— YFSFKids PH (@YFSFKidsPH) April 9, 2017
Awra Briguela was the last to perform. He performed as Nicki Minaj.
Awra as Nicki Minaj#YFSFKidsGrandWinner pic.twitter.com/t5Dvi7pwDy— YFSFKids PH (@YFSFKidsPH) April 9, 2017
Voting was officially opened after the last performance.
While the votes were coming in, the judges performed onstage with their own kids – Frankie Pangilinan, Kiana Valenciano, and Leila Alcasid.
Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo (aka KathNiel) also dropped by to perform, promoting their movie Can't Help Falling in Love.
After the KathNiel's performance, Billy and the judges were ready to announce the name of the winner. Awra was declared as the first kid winner of Your Face Sounds Familiar, with 95. 41% of the votes.
Final total scores!#YFSFKidsGrandWinner pic.twitter.com/X2cj12lgkB— YFSFKids PH (@YFSFKidsPH) April 9, 2017
Who were you rooting for to win Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com