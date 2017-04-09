The judges perform with their kids, Awra Briguela is announced the season's winner, KathNiel drops by, and more – here's what happened during the 'Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids' finale!

MANILA, Philippines – After 13 weeks, Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids wrapped up on Sunday, April 9, with Awra Briguela declared the first grand champion.

The kids' last performances were held on two days: 5 of the kids performed Saturday, while the other 3 performed on Sunday. The final performances were held at the Newport Theater at Resorts World Manila.

Day 1

On the first day of the finals, host Billy Crawford kicked things off by saying that the show has been amazing. He then introduced the judges – Ogie Alcasid, Sharon Cuneta, and Gary Valenciano.

Billy explained that the judges will no longer have to vote, as their scores have been already tallied. The judges' scores made up 50 percent of the final score, while the other 50 percent was made up of the audience's text votes.

The first day of the grand finale started with Sam Shoaf performing as Freddie Mercury of Queen.

Sam as Freddie Mercury #YFSFKidsGrandShowdown A post shared by Your Face Sounds Familiar PH (@yourfaceph) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

Up next was AC Bonifacio, who did an impression of Sarah Geronimo.

AC as Sarah Geronimo #YFSFKidsGrandShowdown A post shared by Your Face Sounds Familiar PH (@yourfaceph) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

Alonzo Muhlach entertained the audience with his Ricky Martin impression.

Alonzo as Ricky Martin #YFSFKidsGrandShowdown A post shared by Your Face Sounds Familiar PH (@yourfaceph) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Elha Nympha took on the challlenge of copying Luciano Pavarotti.

Elha as Luciano Pavarotti #YFSFKidsGrandShowdown A post shared by Your Face Sounds Familiar PH (@yourfaceph) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

Xia Vigor finished the first day of the grand finals as Madonna, performing "Vogue."

Xia as Madonna! #YFSFKidsGrandShowdown A post shared by Your Face Sounds Familiar PH (@yourfaceph) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

Day 2

On the second day of the grand finale, Lyca Gairanod opened the show with her impression of Yeng Constantino, singing to "Time In."

Justin Alva rocked as Journey frontman Arnel Pineda.

Awra Briguela was the last to perform. He performed as Nicki Minaj.

Voting was officially opened after the last performance.

While the votes were coming in, the judges performed onstage with their own kids – Frankie Pangilinan, Kiana Valenciano, and Leila Alcasid.

Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo (aka KathNiel) also dropped by to perform, promoting their movie Can't Help Falling in Love.

#YFSFKidsGrandWinner A post shared by Your Face Sounds Familiar PH (@yourfaceph) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

After the KathNiel's performance, Billy and the judges were ready to announce the name of the winner. Awra was declared as the first kid winner of Your Face Sounds Familiar, with 95. 41% of the votes.

Congratulations AWRA! Ikaw ang YFSF Kids Grand Winner! #YFSFKidsGrandWinner A post shared by Your Face Sounds Familiar PH (@yourfaceph) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Who were you rooting for to win Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com