From Dionesia Pacquiao to Vice Ganda, see all the celebrities Awra transformed into on 'Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids'

MANILA, Philippines – On Sunday, April 9, Ang Probinsyano child star Awra Briguela was declared as the first winner of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

From day 1 – the show began on January 7 – Awra wowed the audience with his imitation of various personalities, including impressions of Daniel Padilla and Vice Ganda.

Out of 13 rounds though, Awra only won one: the first round, where he performed as Dionesia Pacquiao singing Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball."

Here are Awra's other 12 performances on Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids!

For week two, Awra transformed into Daniel Padilla.

On week 3, he performed as Rihanna.

For week 4, he transformed into Yoyoy Villame.

On week 5, audiences saw Awra as Liza Minelli and singing "Cabaret."

For week 6, Awra transformed into Shakira.

During week 7, he took on Shirley Bassey.

Week 8 had Awra imitating no less than the late comedy king Dolphy.

For week 9, he channeled Alice Cooper.

On week 10, Awra transformed into his mentor and "mama" Vice Ganda.

Awra turned himself into Elizabeth Ramsey for week 11, as the singer's daughter Jaya watched from the crowd.

For week 12, he performed as Louis Armstrong.

And for the grand finale, he did an impression of Nicki Minaj.

Which of Awra's performances was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com