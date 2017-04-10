Kylie goes to prom with a student named Albert Ochoa, after he was turned down by the first girl he asked

MANILA, Philippines – Kylie Jenner surprised students at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento on Saturday, April 8, when she attended their prom night.

According to a report from US Weekly, the reality star and entrepreneur went to the prom with a junior named Albert Ochoa, after the first girl he asked turned him down.

It was not clear how Albert was able to reach Kylie for the date, but she went to the event with her good friend Jordyn Wood and a crew from Keeping Up with The Kardashians to document the moment.

Albert's sister Selena and some students posted videos and photos of the moment.

"Proud to say that's my brother," Selena tweeted showing Kylie and her brother dancing on a balcony.

proud to say that's my brother pic.twitter.com/zeKj9gf8gF — $elena Ochoa (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

In another tweet, Selena said: "Tell me why my brother took Kylie Jenner to the prom tonight!"

TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!! — $elena Ochoa (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Here are a few more videos taken by students present at the prom.

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

