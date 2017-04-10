The couple's daughter Mela is now a big sister

MANILA, Philippines – Magandang Buhay host Melai Cantiveros and actor Jason Francisco welcomed their second daughter on Sunday, April 9.

A photo of Melai and their new baby was posted on the couple's Instagram account. They haven't revealed the baby's name yet, but refers to her as "BabyF."

"Hello Philippines and hello world, galing sa amin ni BabyF. Thank you sa lahat ng nagdasal, nakalabas na si BabyF, sobra saya ni Papangcutes [Jason] and Ate Mela.



(Hello Philippines and hello world from me and BabyF. Thank you to those who prayed, Baby F is now out, and Papangcutes [Jason] and big sister Mela are so happy)," Melai wrote in the photo's caption.



A photo of a hospital tag revealed the baby's birthdate and time: April 9 at 2:54 pm.

Thank You Lord :) #magandangbuhay #thankful #blessed #BabyF #yehey A post shared by MELASON (@mrandmrsfrancisco) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

BabyF is the couple's second daughter, the first being Amelia "Mela" Lucille, who was born in 2014.

In September 2016, Melai announced that she and Jason patched things up after a brief separation. Prior to the announcement, Jason posted on social media that he was not happy about Melai having a love interest in the defunct show I Will Survive. (READ: Melai Cantiveros says she will fight for 'greatest love')

Jason and Melai met on Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up in 2009 and got married in 2013. – Rappler.com