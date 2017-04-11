IN PHOTOS: What the stars are up to for Holy Week 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Catholics once again commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ this Holy Week. For many, including our favorite celebrities, it is also a time to rest and be with loved ones.
Kris Aquino flew to the Maldives with son Bimby. She recently made a comeback on the small screen for her TV special Trip Ni Kris.
Na shock my Ate- because I ventured outside before sunset We had a good buffet breakfast & now I'm back in the room being a nerd & about to start reading again... if you used to watch Kris Tv, you might remember that visiting here was part of my travel #bucketlist. This 2017, I fulfilled my wish to go to Padre Pio for a pilgrimage in San Giovanni, we're now in the Maldives, and the last in my list is to walk in the lavender fields of Hokkaido (I researched & it's normally in July.) P.S. #nofilter #crystalclearwaters
Megan Young and boyfriend Mikael Daez are also in the Maldives.
Anne Curtis, meanwhile, flew to Australia with fiancé Erwan Heussaff.
Isabelle Daza and husband Adrien Semblat are currently vacationing in Africa.
Billy Crawford and fiancée Coleen Garcia flew to Bangkok, Thailand with friends.
Encantadia star Glaiza de Castro and actor Gabby Eigenmann, meanwhile, are vacationing in Japan.
Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza are in the US for their "Kalyeserye" tour, together with Paolo Ballesteros and Wally Bayola.
KC Concepcion went to Coron, Palawan with friends and celebrated her birthday.
Some of ABS-CBN's stars are currently on tour in the US and Canada.
Among the Star Magic artists on tour – Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, who spent some time together.
Ruffa Gutierrez is in Bali with her daughters.
Sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga are currently vacationing in Siargao.
Karylle went to Boracay.
Actress Sunshine Dizon and family are in Malaysia.
Heart Evangelista flew to Europe with her husband, Senator Francis Escudero.
– Rappler.com