MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Catholics once again commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ this Holy Week. For many, including our favorite celebrities, it is also a time to rest and be with loved ones.

Kris Aquino flew to the Maldives with son Bimby. She recently made a comeback on the small screen for her TV special Trip Ni Kris.

Megan Young and boyfriend Mikael Daez are also in the Maldives.

Today's transportation. We had too much stuff, so the hotel suggested we take a truck Male to Maafushi today! A post shared by Megan Young (@meganbata) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Anne Curtis, meanwhile, flew to Australia with fiancé Erwan Heussaff.

A Gloomy Sunday My Kim Shin must be sad. #Goblin #GoblinsBride A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Melbourne day 2.1 A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwanheussaff) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Isabelle Daza and husband Adrien Semblat are currently vacationing in Africa.

We did a bush walk after this photo--saw a huge male lion 30meters from away from us. @adriensemblat was so happy smiling like and asked Greg our game ranger "could we follow it?" #SemblatSafari A post shared by isabelledaza (@isabelledaza) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

Billy Crawford and fiancée Coleen Garcia flew to Bangkok, Thailand with friends.

The crew is here! #BxCThai A post shared by Billy Crawford (@billyjoecrawford) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Encantadia star Glaiza de Castro and actor Gabby Eigenmann, meanwhile, are vacationing in Japan.

Ito talaga yung @galuratravels haha @glendacruz A post shared by Glaiza Galura (@glaizaredux) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Namiss naman kita.. sa japan pa pala tayo magkikita.. Ohayo #localnalocal nga A post shared by gabbyeigenmann (@gabbyeigenmann) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza are in the US for their "Kalyeserye" tour, together with Paolo Ballesteros and Wally Bayola.

KC Concepcion went to Coron, Palawan with friends and celebrated her birthday.

When the big kids go out to play #Coron #Palawan #Philippines #KacecapadesPHILIPPINES #KCsParadise A post shared by KC Concepcion (@itskcconcepcion) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

Some of ABS-CBN's stars are currently on tour in the US and Canada.

Erik, Sam, Jodi and Arci at the Whistler Ski Resort in Vancouver ⛷#StarMagic25LasVegas | Next Stop Great America! A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Jodi Sta. Maria and Piolo Pascual #StarMagic25 #StarMagic25Canada A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Among the Star Magic artists on tour – Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, who spent some time together.

My beautiful date for tonight A post shared by Enrique Gil (@enriquegil17) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Date night in raincouver A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

Ruffa Gutierrez is in Bali with her daughters.

Tanning in my super sexy Rih maillot by @boomsason #TheEdgeBali #RuffasWorld A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

Sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga are currently vacationing in Siargao.

Beachy or not #Sissums for life! A post shared by Alex Gonzaga (@cathygonzaga) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Karylle went to Boracay.

Always thankful for a gazillion things...they intersect in my giant smile, the sunshine, my Kdrama nails, a Mistos Mistos & my fave beach ever Boracay hope you are having the best time too wherever you are A post shared by karylle tatlonghari-yuzon (@anakarylle) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Actress Sunshine Dizon and family are in Malaysia.

#chinadollandtonyboy A post shared by Miss Sunshine Dizon (@m_sunshinedizon) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Heart Evangelista flew to Europe with her husband, Senator Francis Escudero.

Good morning London-Florence #CHtravels #LmEtravels A post shared by Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero (@iamhearte) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

– Rappler.com