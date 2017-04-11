Here's your first look at what's to come on 'OitNB,' after season 4's surprises

Spoiler warning: If you don't want to know what happened in the previous seasons, read no further.

MANILA, Philippines – The first 60 seconds of Orange is the New Black's upcoming season has been revealed!

The Netflix original series' new season is set to premiere on June 9 and will have 13 episodes. The entire season will take place over the course of 3 days, deviating from the show's usual vague time span.

A lot can happen in 3 days, and last season's shocking turn of events hint that fans are in for a ride.

Season 4 left us with Poussey (Samira Wiley) dead at the hands of a white guard. Her death was covered up, and it incited a riot among the inmates, which led to Daya (Dascha Polanco) getting a hold of a gun.

What's next for the prisoners at Litchfield? Watch the show's first minute above and let us know if you're binge-watching Orange is the New Black before the June 9 premiere! – Rappler.com