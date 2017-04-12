Gerald proposes to Ai-Ai as they celebrate their 3rd anniversary

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas is engaged.

On Instagram, she happily announced that she accepted the marriage proposal of boyfriend Gerald Sibayan, who she has been with for 3 years.

Gerald proposed to Ai-Ai after they celebrated their 3rd anniversary. He presented a heart-shaped paper with the words "Will You Marry Me?"

In another photo, Ai-Ai is holding a frappuccino with the message "Can you be my misis?"

Ai-Ai wrote: "Some knots are meant to be tied forever. Our journey is not perfect but it's ours and I'll stick with you till the end. I will pray to our great God that our journey will be smooth and sweet towards eternity."

"Happy 3rd year anniversary my darling and thank you for the very paandar pang-mayaman na (expensive-looking) flowers... sabi nga ni kambal ako lang meron niyan (as my twin said, I'm the only one who has that)," Ai-Ai said, referring to the flowers Gerald got from her good friend and Sunday PinaSaya co-host Marian Rivera, who recently opened a flower shop.

The caption also had the hashtag #thisisit2018, #misissa2018, and #maynanalonatalaga2018, indicating that Ai-Ai plans to marry Gerald in 2018. She also tagged her children in the message.

Check out Ai-Ai's engagement ring.

Here are the flowers courtesy of Marian's flower shop Flora Vida.

This will be the 3rd marriage for Ai-Ai. She tied the knot with Jed Salang in April 2013, but they separated just a month later after she claimed that Jed physically abused her. In 2016, her divorce from Jed was recognized by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court, allowing her to remarry.

Ai-Ai was also married to actor Miguel Vera, who is now based in the US. – Rappler.com