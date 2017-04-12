With earnings of P667.46 million, 'Beauty and the Beast' surpasses 'Captain America: Civil War'

MANILA, Philippines – Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is now the highest-grossing film in the country, beating Captain America: Civil War.

In a press release, a Disney spokesperson confirmed that the movie, starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, and Luke Evans, had cumulative gross earnings of P667.46 million at the box office. That places Captain America: Civil War – also a Disney movie – at number two.

The 3 other films in the top 5 are also by Disney – Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and The Avengers.

The remake brings to life the story of Belle, who finds herself inside an enchanted castle after rescuing her father from the Beast. She ends up befriending the Beast and begins to see a different side of him. (READ: The new 'Beauty and the Beast': 10 things you didn't know)

Beauty and the Beast, which smashed US box office records, is still showing in Philippine cinemas.

The live-action film also stars Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Kevin Kline, and Josh Gad. (READ: What critics are saying about the new 'Beauty and the Beast') – Rappler.com