The actor joins Eddie Redmayne in the second 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' film

MANILA, Philippines – British actor Jude Law will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" sequel.

The news was confirmed by Variety and Pottermore, with David Yates returning to direct the film and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander.

Richard Harris and Michael Gambon played the headmaster wizard in the Harry Potter films.

Jude will play Dumbledore before he became the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In the film, he is a Transfiguration professor and a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp in the first film.

"Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I’ve long admired and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him. I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life," David said via Pottermore.

Filiming for the sequel is set this year and scheduled for release on November 16, 2018.

The actor, who was nomianted for his roles in The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain recently portrayed Pope Pius XIII in HBO's The Young Pope. He is set to appear in the film King Arthur: Legend of The Sword. – Rappler.com