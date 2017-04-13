Daisy Ridley, Felicity Jones, and Lupita Nyong’o will voice their respective characters in the series

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Star Wars have seen the importance of the franchise's female characters, and they are taking it a step further by highlighting them in a new series.

On Wednesday, April 12, Disney announced that a new animated series called Forces of Destiny will be showing this July. Entertainment Weekly said the show will feature the "female heroes in 8 new 2-D animated shorts," which will be seen on the Disney YouTube. Each will last 2 to 3 minutes.

Forces of Destiny will center around the adventures of Princess Leia from the first trilogy, Padme Amidala from the prequel; Rey in The Force Awakens; Jyn Erso from Rogue One; and the women of the animated Rebels series–Sabine Wren, Ahsoka Tano, and Twi’lek pilot Hera Syndulla.

In the video, Carrie Beck, one of the executive producers of the series said: "So with Forces of the Destiny, there was an opportunity to tell some additional stories around these terrific characters from thoughout the franchise."

Daisy Ridley who played Rey, Felicity Jones who played Jyn Erso, and Lupita Nyong'o, who played Maz Kanata will voice their respective characters in the stories, the report added.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carrie said that some of the heroes will appear in the show together, despite the different timelines they have from their respective series.

"One of the opportunities here was to tell the stories in between the larger moments and imagine some of the ways our characters have crossed,” she said. “It’s all part of the larger swath of storytelling.”

Some of the details revealed include Rey fighting a thief Jakku scavenger named Teedo to protect BB-8, Princess Leia displaying her leadership skills and rescuing Chewbacca, and a possible team up of Leia and Hera Syndulla together with the Ewoks.

Hasbro will also release a set of action figures in time for the series.

New #forcesofdestiny images from Hasbro #starwars pic.twitter.com/61usWKD3PR — Yakface not @ #SWCO (@yak_face) April 13, 2017

More details about the Forces of Destiny will be announced on Friday, April 14 at the Star Wars annual celebration in Orlando, Florida. – Rappler.com