Billie recalls how her mother was not afraid to speak up about her imperfections

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly 5 months after the death of her mother, actress Carrie Fisher, actress Billie Lourd led the special tribute for her mother during the 40th Star Wars celebration in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, April 13.

Carrie, who played the iconic character of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died in December after suffering a heart attack. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died a day after due to a stroke. (READ: Princess Leia and beyond: Remembering Carrie Fisher)

Dressed in a white Tom Ford dress resembling the outfit of Princess Leia, Billie recalled the thoughts her mother shared with her.



feeling the ultimate strength of the force from all of the incredible fans at #starwarscelebration after our tribute to my #momby A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 13, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

“My mom used to say that she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began,” Billie said.

She called her mom a “strong woman soldier,” who was open about her struggles in her career. (READ: Carrie Fisher says she had an affair with Harrison Ford on 'Star Wars')

“She was imperfect in many ways but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect. My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable.”

Billie ended her speech saying: “She taught me by her own example, that the most evolved person is seemingly a contradiction – they are both the strongest and the most vulnerable person in the room. And that was her. That is Leia.”

Read a full report and see photos from the panel that kicked off @starwarscelebration Orlando in historic fashion. Link in bio. #SWCO #StarWars A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on Apr 13, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

A tribute montage was played during the event, showing Carrie behind the scenes in the Star Wars films, including interviews with co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

Billie, who appeared with her mother in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Lieutenant Connix, is set to return in the sequel, Star Wars:The Last Jedi. She will also appear in the new season of American Horror Story. – Rappler.com