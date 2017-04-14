The trailer is unveiled at the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' panel in Orlando

MANILA, Philippines – It's finally here. The first trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been unveiled.

The trailer was shown during the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel, as part of the Star Wars Celebration held in Orlando, Florida on Friday, April 14.

In the teaser, Rey (Daisy Ridley) is seen gasping and looking tired. A voice is later heard saying, "Breath, just breath. Now reach out. What do you see?"

The voice, which seems to be that of Rey's, replies, "Light, darkness. The balance." She is later seen training in the film.

We also see a glimpse of a sleeping Finn, and the Millennium Falcon fighting in another battle.

Another voice is later heard saying: "I know only one truth... it's time for the Jedi to end."

The first poster for the film was also unveiled during the panel, showing Rey, Luke Skywalker, and Kylo Ren.

The panel, which was hosted by Josh Gad saw the attendance of actors Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, who will appear as Rose in the film. Writer-director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilms president Kathleen Kennedy were also at the event.

Also known as Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, the movie is the second in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The sequel trilogy follows the events of Return of the Jedi, released in 1983.

The Last Jedi is set to be released on December 15, 2017 in the US. – Rappler.com