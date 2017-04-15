Janet posts the first photo of her son, Eissa, following her reported separation from husband Wissam Al Mana

MANILA, Philippines – Days after her reported separation from husband Wissam Al Mana, Jackson took to social media on Friday, April 14, to post the first photo of her son, Eissa.

In the photo, Janet is seen cuddling her yawning son.

"My baby and me after nap time," she wrote.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

In April 2016, Janet surprised fans when she announced that she was temporarily taking a break from her world tour to concentrate on building a family.

In October, People published a photo showing her baby bump. "We thank God for our blessing," she said of the news at the time.

Janet welcomed Eissa on January 3, at the age of 50. – Rappler.com