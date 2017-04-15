LOOK: Meet Janet Jackson's son, Eissa
MANILA, Philippines – Days after her reported separation from husband Wissam Al Mana, Jackson took to social media on Friday, April 14, to post the first photo of her son, Eissa.
In the photo, Janet is seen cuddling her yawning son.
"My baby and me after nap time," she wrote.
In April 2016, Janet surprised fans when she announced that she was temporarily taking a break from her world tour to concentrate on building a family.
In October, People published a photo showing her baby bump. "We thank God for our blessing," she said of the news at the time.
Janet welcomed Eissa on January 3, at the age of 50. – Rappler.com