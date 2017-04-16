Jennylyn reunites with her biological father Noli Pineda in South Korea after being estranged for years

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jennylyn Mercado reunited her with her biological father Noli Pineda during her trip to South Korea last week.

Jennylyn shared photos of her get-together with Noli on social media. The My Love from the Stars actress has been estranged with Noli for a long time.

She was accompanied by her boyfriend, actor Dennis Trillo, during the trip.

Reunited with her Dad A post shared by Jennylyn Mercado (@teamjennylyn) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Family bonding! A post shared by Jennylyn Mercado (@teamjennylyn) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Ang Popogi naman nila! A post shared by Jennylyn Mercado (@mercadojenny) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

In a recent interview with Pep, Jennylyn revealed that she was going on a vacation in South Korea to see her dad and visit the set of the original My Love from the Stars show. She also said that she has talked with her dad about coming back to the Philippines to live with her.

Jennylyn, who rose to fame as the first female Ultimate Survivor of the first edition of Starstruck on GMA 7, revealed in past interviews that she was abused by her stepfather at a young age after her mother remarried.

Her adoptive mother Lydia Mercado died last year at the age of 74 years old. Her adoptive father Roger died in 2008. – Rappler.com