Kris says she went through '5 levels of intense scrutiny' before being offered a role

MANILA, Philippines – TV host Kris Aquino announced on Sunday, April 16, that she is flying to Los Angeles to sign a movie contract with an agent for a Hollywood film she auditioned for.

On Instagram, Kris said that before getting the offer, she went through various tests, including making an audition reel in less than 72 hours. She added that the news was even more welcome since she had experienced rejections last year.

"For a year, I experienced rejections. A part of my spirit broke. There were two shows I lost because hiring an Aquino for TV was a political risk not worth taking. But something happened March 23, 2017 – a Tony and Grammy Award winning Broadway producer, Jhett Tolentino, contacted me through [congresswoman] Len Alonte and Manang Nene Chan. He was helping a Filipino-Chinese-American agent friend to reach me to ask if I'd want to audition for a big Hollywood studio movie about to start filming.

"The pressure was I had to submit my reel in 72 hours. I felt I had nothing to lose, so we went for it. Forty-eight hours after Jhett's call, on March 25 we mounted an audition shoot in Manila Peninsula," she wrote.

Together with her team, Kris was able to shoot and submit her audition reel on time.

"Tonight I fly to Los Angeles to meet Chris Lee, my agent, to sign my contract. I passed 5 levels of intense scrutiny and was offered a role. It is surreal to be reading the script from a major Hollywood studio watermarked on every page with my name. I signed a non-disclosure agreement so until they reveal my participation I can't share any details about the movie and my role," she said.

Kris also said she hopes to give her followers encouragement to face what they are going through. She thanked her family and children for being there for her.

Kris recently returned to the small screen for her TV special Trip ni Kris, which aired on GMA-7. But she became involved in controversy after she said in a PEP interview that she was dismayed at how her working relationship turned out with the show's producer Rhodora Morales and Morales' son Renan.

The issue led to the cancellation of the Trip ni Kris airing on her Facebook page. She has since issued an apology to Rhodora over the interview. (READ: Kris Aquino apologizes to producer of 'Trip ni Kris') – Rappler.com