Iñigo performs 'Dahil Sa 'Yo' with teen contestant Mikko Estrada

MANILA, Philippines – Rising actor and singer Iñigo Pascual, son of Piolo Pascual, surprised one of the contestants of The Voice Teens on Sunday, April 16, who was performing one of his songs.

Mikko Estrada got a 4-chair turn from the coaches during the blind auditions while performing Iñigo's song "Dahil Sa 'Yo." When asked if he's a big fan of Iñigo, Mikko said yes, not knowing that the actor was already behind him.

"Congratulations! Nice to meet you Mikko," Iñigo told Mikko as they shaked hands. "Maraming-marami salamat sa pagkanta ng awit ko. Puwede ba mag-duet tayo kahit kaunti lang?" (Thank you so much for singing my song. Can we do a duet, even just a short one?)

Mikko, who looked surprised, said yes and the two performed the song together.

After the performance, Iñigo wished Mikko luck and each of the coaches tried to persuade Mikko to be part of their team. At one point, Sarah Geronimo went to him and handed a t-shirt with the words "My Coach."

Mikko eventually picked Sarah, to the singer's delight.

The Voice Teens is the 3rd version of the The Voice franchise in the Philippines, following The Voice Kids and The Voice of the Philippines. – Rappler.com