Camille and VJ are expecting a girl

MANILA, Philippines – Camille Prats and husband VJ Yambao announced that they are expecting a girl. The couple revealed their baby's gender during a gender reveal party held at the family's resort in Batangas.

In the video, Camille and VJ's family were asked whether they were team boy or team girl. Camille's older brother John as well as Nathan, her son with late husband Anthony Linsangan was for team boy.

Isabel Oli, her sister-in-law meanwhile said that she was having a girl.

VJ was then shown cutting the cake, which revealed the color pink, indicating they were expecting a daughter.

Here are photos from the party.

Boy or Girl? #SneakyBebesGenderReveal soon by @iamjohnprats A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

#SneakyBebesGenderReveal boy or girl? video will be up this afternoon! A post shared by Camille Prats Yambao (@camilleprats) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Camille and VJ got married on January 7 in Batangas. She announced in February she was expecting their first child. (READ: Camile Prats, VJ Yambao expecting first child together)

Camille was previously married to Anthony Linsangan, who died in 2011 due to cancer. Camille and Anthony had one son together, Nathan. – Rappler.com