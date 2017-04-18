Kris is now part of the roster of talents of East West Artists in Los Angeles

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has formally signed with US talent agency East West Artists in Los Angeles on Monday, April 17, the TV host and actress announced.

"I am now being managed globally by East West Artists headquartered in Los Angeles. My entertainment career will be under the direct supervision of one of their partners [Chris Lee]," she said the news on Instagram.

Kris was with son Bimby during the trip.

On its Facebook page, East West Artists says it brings "the best talents of Asia and Hollywood together. This two-way street brings bigger, better and bolder opportunities on both sides that are exciting, relevant, and fresh."

In another post, Kris said that she will keep mum for now about the details of her upcoming project.

"Obeying the request of [Chris Lee], believing in the wisdom of [ Nico F], and for the peaceful hearts of my sisters. #challengeaccepted," she said.

On Sunday, April 16, Kris announced that she was flying to Los Angeles, after passing an audition, wherein she went through "5 levels of intense scrutiny."

Kris returned to television on April 9 via the TV special Trip Ni Kris, which aired on GMA 7. – Rappler.com