Renan Morales clarifies that he never said Kris Aquino was in love with him. He also says their production company had a good working relationship with the TV host.

MANILA, Philippines – Renan Morales, the man who was rumored to be dating Kris Aquino, has spoken out to clarify reports linking him to the TV host-actress.

In a video posted on the Facebook page Bespren Foundation, Renan, son of Rhodora Morales, the producer of Kris' show Trip ni Kris, and councilor in Nueva Ecija, clarified that he never said Kris was in love with him. This was earlier reported by an entertainment writer from Pang-Masa and picked up by several news websites.

"Regarding doon sa comment ng isang diyaryo na nakalagay doon na sinabi ko na si Kris is in love with me, never ko po sinabi iyon ever. At kahit totoo man ito, hindi po kaya ng sabihin ng konsensya ko 'yung mga ganitong bagay. It's very inappropriate para magsabi po ako nang mga ganitong bagay," Renan said.

(Regarding the newspaper article which claimed that I said Kris is in love with me, I never said such a thing. And even if it were true, I wouldn't be able to say those things out loud. It's very inappropriate for me to say those kinds of things.)

Renan also clarified the report that he sent flowers and balloons to Kris.

"Nung nag-meeting 'yung family namin at si Ms Kris, sobrang casual, very friendly, ang ganda ng usapan namin. And of course, nung nakuha na namin siya as an actress, nag-sign up na siya with us, si Ms Kris normal naman pinadadalhan ng flowers. Normal siyang pinapadalhan ng balloons ng lahat ng fans, ng lahat ng mga producers niya.

(When our family and Ms Kris met, it was very casual, very friendly, we had a good chat. And of course, when we got her as an actress, she signed up with us, it was normal to give Ms Kris flowers. It's normal for all her fans and producers to give her balloons.)

"Kapag nagkasakit si Ms Kris, maraming dumarating sa kanya (Whenever Ms Kris gets sick, she receives many gifts)," he added.

Renan also said their company, Ultimate Production, and Kris' team had begun a harmonious working relationship. He also said everything was known to the public since Kris would update them on her social media accounts.

Ultimate Production was behind Kris' TV special Trip ni Kris, which aired last April 9.

'Super-use-me-in-a-sentence'

As for Kris' "super-use-me-in-a-sentence" remark, which was reported on PEP, Renan said they were surprised that there was an issue. In the interview, Kris said that she felt she was used because Renan was planning to run for higher office.

"Siyempre, nagulat lang po kami na may gan'ong issue, 'super-use-me-in-a-sentence.' Kasi hindi ko po alam kung siya nagsabi nito. Actually, ako po nagtataka ako bakit ito masasabi ni Ms Kris dahil napakaganda ho ng relationship ng mom ko at ni Kris.

(Of course, we were surprised that there was an issue – "super-use-me-in-a-sentence." I don't know if she really said that. Actually, I'm puzzled why Kris would say such a thing, because she and my mom had a good working relationship.)

"And talagang ginawa niya, nagpursige. Nagpagod po ang lahat ng team para mabuo itong 'Trip ni Kris' na show. Kaya po itong 'use me' na sinasabi ni Ms Kris… in general po ba ito na nagamit siya?" he asked.

(And my mom, she really did everything to produce the show well. The production crew worked hard to put the show together. That's why this "use me" that Ms Kris mentioned... was she saying that in general terms?)

Renan then speculated that Kris may have said that because they were being linked to each other, when she was hired by the company as host to promote Nueva Ecija, where Renan and his family are from.

As for the report that Kris' talent fee was delayed, Renan showed in the video the receipts, which he said are dated February 27 and March 30, paying Kris in full.

Renan also explained why he and his mom held a press conference for the show without Kris present. He said they tried to invite Kris many times and even rescheduled the press conference so it would fit her schedule, but it did not work out.

Renan then appealed to the media to help clarify things and to ensure fair, balanced reporting.

"Huwag po sanang mabigyan ng kulay na hindi maganda dahil ang purpose po ng video na ito is para lang ma-clear lang po 'yung nakalagay doon na na-delay kami sa bayad. At the same time, [sinabi na] nagamit po namin si Ms Kris para lang sa personal use.

(I hope people won't think we have an ulterior motive for releasing this video, because its only purpose is to address the allegations that we were delayed in paying Kris' talent fee and that we used Kris for selfish reasons.)

"Although hindi po totoo lahat nung lumalabas na balita na sinasabi nila sa amin, tinatanggap pa rin po namin 'yung apology ni Ms Kris. Mataas po ang respeto ko kay Ms Kris kaya po good luck po kay Ms Kris sa lahat ng gagawin niya."

(Although the reports that have come out about us are not true, we've accepted the apology of Ms Kris. I have much respect for Ms Kris, so good luck to her in her next endeavors.)

He ended with an apology to Kris and her fans.

"Humihingi rin po ako ng apology sa lahat po ng fans ni Ms Kris, kay Ms Kris, kung nagkaroon man ng hindi pagkakaintindihan. Maraming salamat din po na nagkaroon kami ng chance to work with Ms Kris," Renan said.

(I want to apologize to all the fans of Ms Kris, and to Ms Kris, over the misunderstanding. Thank you very much that we had a chance to work with Ms Kris.)

Kris earlier apologized to Renan's mother, after the interview with PEP. – Rappler.com