LOOK: Anthony Pangilinan, Kim Atienza join Boston Marathon 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Several Filipino triathletes were among the participants in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17.
Among those who participated in the event were TV host Kim Atienza and motivational speaker Anthony Pangilinan, husband of actress and magazine editor Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan.
On Instagram, Anthony shared his experience in running in one of the biggest marathons in the world.
"Will spare all you the details but this is my toughest marathon yet. Still recovering so will make this quick post. Thank you to all our partners! Ultimately to God who ran this race for me. Honored to have been a channel of his grace. Boston was a great way of capping the World Marathon Majors journey and I'd like to share these Boston Marathon and 6-star medals to all who have been part of it through the years. What a privilege to be one of only 5 Pinoys who have done all 6 in history. Ngayon, pahinga muna (For now, time to rest). Good night from Boston!"
Check out Kuya Kim showing his medal.
THE BEST RACE EVER. Thank you dear Lord for the opportunity to race #bostonmarathon2017 Thank you to #nordictrack and #chrissports for the much coveted slot to run in the world's most prestigious race. Thank you to @feliciaatienza and my kids for supporting their crazy papa, @igelopez for guiding me, my run buddies who constantly inspire me. I love you all.
Here are other photos of the Filipino runners in the event.
Days before the event, Maricel shared the reason behind her husband's participation in the marathon.
"Anthony is Team Pangilinan's lone delegate to the Boston Marathon. This will make history for us and our country as he vies for his 6th Star Medal for having ran the World Marathon Majors: New York, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Chicago and now Boston. To God be the glory!"
Nothing is impossible when you have people who believe in you enough to help you make your crazy ideas into reality! A special shoutout to @gatoradeph for a slot at the Boston Marathon. At the same time, we can't think of a better buddy to share this happy moment with than @kuyakim_atienza ! Thanks, bro! Run swift, run safe! #beboston
The Boston Marathon is held every year, gathering participants from all over the world. Tragedy hit the event back in 2013, after a bomb exploded, killing 3 people. (READ: Runners reclaim Boston Marathon one year after attacks) – Rappler.com