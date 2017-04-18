James and Riz try to outdo each other in a rap battle and the words get interesting

MANILA, Philippines – Riz Ahmed and James Corden gamely faced each other during the "Drop of the Mic" segment on Tuesday, April 18 – and needless to say, it became quite the battle.

During one part of the battle, James mocked Riz for playing in Coachella and for playing Matt Damon's enemy in the recent Jason Bourne movie.

"It's funny no one saw through your identity. He acts, he tracks, he never will hit. He's basically world's worst version of Will Smith," James said.

Riz, known for his role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, did not back down from the TV host: "You only look like Matt if you only ate butter."

He added, to the audience's amusement: "I saw you at Coachella, you were the big white tent right?"

In the end, it was Riz who won the audience for his rap skills.

