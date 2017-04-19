Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy dance to the song from 'Mulan' on 'DWTS'

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and Dancing with the Stars season 9 champion Donny Osmond returned to the show on Monday, April 17, to perform "I'll Make a Man Out of You," from Disney's 1998 movie Mulan.

How AMAZING was @donnyosmond you guys?! We've missed having him in the #DWTS ballroom. #DisneyNight #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Donny, who provided the singing voice of Captain Li Shang in the film, sang as contestants Val Chmerkovskiy and Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei did the paso doble. The dance also incorporated martial arts movements.

#TeamValmani are HUN-stoppable! #DisneyNight #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

What better way for Val and Normani to finish their performance than to bow before season 9's dancing champion?

The performance was one of the most applauded and received high scores from the show's judges.

Donny posted a message on Instagram about being in the show again.

"Had an incredible time back on set at [Dancing ABC]. It was great to catch up with the #DWTS family. Weren't [Normani Kordei] and [Val Chmerkovskiy] spectacular?" he said.

The peformance was part of the show's Disney night, where all the contestants danced to songs from Disney movies.

What do you think of Normani and Val's dance number to "I'll Make a Man Out of You"? Let us know in the comments section! – Rappler.com