MANILA, Philippines – One Direction singer Harry Styles got a bit candid about his brief relationship with Taylor Swift during an interview with Rolling Stone.

In the interview, he talked about their famous photo taken during a walk in Central Park back in 2012.

"When I see photos from that day, 'I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right?

"It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date," he said.

Two of Taylor's songs – " Out of the Woods" and "Styles" – are said to be about their brief romance. Harry said he was aware of reports that the songs pertain to their relationship, adding that whether or not this is true, Taylor is a good songwriter.

"I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I'm lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart. That's the stuff that's hardest to say, and it's the stuff I talk least about. That's the part that's about the two people. I'm never going to tell anybody everything," he said.

When asked if he had a message for Taylor, Harry said: "Certain things don't work out. There's a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad.' And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk ... but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best s--t ever. So thank you."

In the same interview, Harry also said taking some time off is good for One Direction.

"I didn't want to exhaust our fan base," he said. "If you're shortsighted, you can think, 'Let's just keep touring,' but we all thought too much of the group than to let that happen. You realize you're exhausted and you don't want to drain people's belief in you."

But even if the group is on break, Harry isn't discounting the possibility they will get together again.

"I love the band, and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything," he said.

Earlier this month, Harry released his new song "Sign of the Times." A video for it is scheduled to be released this month, according to his record label, Columbia.

Harry also recently appeared as a guest on Saturday Night Live and will be seen in the movie Dunkirk directed by Christopher Nolan. – Rappler.com