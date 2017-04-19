The film is now scheduled for release this year, with a 5-part mini series continuing the movie's events

MANILA, Philippines – The On the Job series is getting bigger. On Wednesday, April 19, the executives of Hooq announced that a movie is now part of the On the Job series.

“If you would recall last year, we said that we’re going to launch a 6-part series di ba. The response was actually overwhelming that we sat down with direk Erik (Matti) and you know how direk Erik Matti is di ba. The vision of this is just huge. So now we’ve decided you know with Globe studios, of course with Peter [Bithos, HOOQ CEO], we need to make this bigger… now OTJ is not just a mini-series, it’s now OTJ the movie part 2,” said Jane Cruz-Walker, HOOQ Philippines Country manager.

"A month later it will be followed by a series. So it’s the first time ever you’ll find a tandem of a movie and series happening within one month,” she added.

Executives of HooQ announced an On The Job second film is in the works along with the series. @rapplerdotcom #HOOQTurnsTwo pic.twitter.com/SyMOzNvMv2 — alexa villano (@alexavillano) April 19, 2017

Peter Bithos, CEO of HOOQ told reporters after the media announcement that he had a conversation with Erik regarding the project.

“He (Erik) and his team at Reality [Entertainment] are visionary. And they have an ambitious story they want to tell. And so we were all struggling to fit it into a TV series. So, we went back and forth and said: ‘you know what, why don’t we just make a movie as well.’ And so as soon as we decided to do that, everything started to fall into place. So it was really a joint idea by the team but it was from the scope of Erik Matti’s vision.”

When asked if it will be the same story as previously announced, Peter said yes as well as the same characters.

“[It’s] about the media industry this time from top to bottom. So you can relate. The same amount of intrigue… it will be near to your heart,” he said.

The movie is scheduled in August, followed by a 5 episode mini-series. (READ: New 'On the Job' mini-series: 10 things we know so far)

“So we took the first episode and instead of pilot, we’re turning it into a full theatrical movie,” Peter said.

Jeff Remigio, Content and Programming Head, said that there is currently some rewriting being done, since the they've decided to expand the project.

In June 2016, it was announced that OTJ will be a 6-part mini-series The cast members, led by Bela Padilla, were revealed in a media gathering in November.

The first trailer of the series was released in December. – Rappler.com