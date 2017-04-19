Jennica is the second contestant from the Philippines to be eliminated in the show

MANILA, Philippines – Jennica Sanchez of the Philippines was eliminated on the third episode of Asia's Next Top Model cycle 5 on Wednesday, April 19.

Jennica was sent home for having the lowest score in this week's photo shoot.

Following her elimination, Jennica posted a message on Instagram.

"It's a weird feeling but I feel very happy that my job is done. I also wanna thank knowledgeable people who got the logic of the show," she said.

"Honestly speaking I'm not hurt by any comments because it is indeed funny. I will never be ashamed because we need to do what we need to do. You can waste time but you can't waste mine. You guys only see the version of us that you see on your screens and the story that we are making. I hope you guys learned your lesson because at the end of the day we all know the truth and you don't. We are in the show and you are dying to be in the show. The best part is that we just laugh it out every time we talk about everything.

"My friendship with all the girls is the best prize I could have ever received. We are family and we are all Asia's Next Top Model," Jennica said.

She also thanked those who supported in her journey in the show.

"Big things are coming my way! My passion for my profession is everything. This is what I love, this is why I wake up everyday, no one and nothing can stop me from reaching my dreams.

"I am Jennica Sanchez and I am more than a reality show," she said.

Jennica ended her message by saying that the show's creative director Yu Tsai loved her photo and that his comment was not shown in the episode, and that she loved her new hair.

She also posted a short video of her new project.

"This is how I leave the show and enter the real modeling world Bring it on baby!" she said.

This is how I leave the show and enter the real modeling world Bring it on baby!! xx vid cred @juandelartny A post shared by ⠀ JENNICA SANCHEZ (@sanchezjennica) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Jennica is the second bet from the Philippines eliminated in the competition. Anjelica Santillan was eliminated during the first episode.

With Jennica and Anjelica gone, only Maureen Wroblewitz is the country's remaining contestant for the competition. (Meet the PH contestants on 'Asia's Next Top Model' cycle 5)

Asia's Next Top Model cycle 5 is hosted by Cindy Bishop. – Rappler.com