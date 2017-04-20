Emma's character, Mae, discovers a dark tunnel with the help of Ty, played by John Boyega

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Emma Watson took to her Facebook page to post an exclusive clip from her new film, The Circle.

In the clip, Mae (Emma) is seen going down a tunnel with the assistance of Ty (John Boyega). When asked where they were, Ty says: "Supposed to be part of a subway but they abandoned it. Connects to the bay. Traveled half a mile into it, gets too wet."

"And that's where the rest of it will be," Ty tells Mae.

Ty then cited the information that The Circle's technology has been getting from everyone. "The rest of it all...the plan is everything, can be recorded, seen, broadcast. All of it is stored and analyzed, available to The Circle in anyway."

He cites Mae's health checkup as an example. "You see right, every step, every breath, all of it is stored. They can use it however they see fit."

The movie, which also stars Tom Hanks, is based on Dave Eggers' 2013 novel of the same title. According to the synopsis on the movie's website, Mae is "hired to work in the largest and most powerful tech and social media company in the world."

As she rose through the ranks, the company's founder, Eamon Bailey (Hanks), encourages her to participate in the company's experiment involving her personal, and professional life, and her sense of ethics. But the participation comes with a price, as people around her start to get affected by her decisions.

The Circle is scheduled for release in the US on Apri 28. – Rappler.com