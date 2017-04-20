Jerika confirms her engagement to triathlete Miquel Aguilar Garcia via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Jerika Ejercito, daughter of former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada confirmed that she's engaged to her Spanish boyfriend, Miquel Aguilar Garcia.

In a post on Facebook dated April 14, Jerika said that the engagement happened while they were in Jordan.

"After messaging the closest of the closest (to avoid any violent reactions!) it is now safe for me to change my status. Yup, it's official, we are engaged. It happened in Jordan right next to the Dead Sea. Unfortunately no photos or videos since it was literally just the two of us that night by the balcony on the beach. It was magical," she wrote.



Jerika changed her Facebook relationship status to "engaged" on April 12 but kept mum first before making an announcement. In an April 16 post, she thanked everyone for the messages she and Miquel have received following her announcement.

"Finally found some downtime during our 4-hour bus ride back to Tel Aviv. So now would be the perfect moment to send out our deepest gratitude to everyone who texted, sent private messages, called, commented and expressed your love and support for Miquel Aguilar Garcia and I. We are both overwhelmed with joy to receive such wonderful and thoughtful messages from all over the world. We agreed to try our best to reply to each one of you as soon as we get back to Manila. Again, maraming salamat, muchas gracias, thank you!"

Jerika is the eldest daughter of Erap with former actress Laarni Enriquez, and the sister of Jake Ejercito.

She was previously in a relationship with actor Bernard Palanca. They have a son named Isaiah. – Rappler.com