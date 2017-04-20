'Kung tinatanong mo kung naayos man o hindi, basta sabihin na lang natin na naiwan na lang siya sa past. Tapos na ang isyu na 'yun,' says Diego

MANILA, Philippines – As far as Diego Loyzaga is concerned, his rift with his father Cesar Montano is all in the past.

In an interview with PEP, Diego was asked if the issue between him and Cesar is now closed following his social media rants last February. In Diego's online posts, he had accused Cesar of being a hypocrite and liar. (READ: Diego Loyzaga blasts dad Cesar Montano on social media)

"I'm good, I'm busy. I'm busy doing what I love," Diego was quoted as saying.

"This is my craft. Ito 'yung puhunan ng buhay namin. Ito talaga 'yung ginagawa ng isang artista – magkayod at magsikap para sa sarili at sa pamilya (This is our source of livelihood. This is what every actor does – to strive and work hard for self and family.) So, in general, I'm very, very good."

Diego continued: "If you're talking about the issue that happened in the past, hindi na siya issue sa akin. Kung tinatanong mo kung naayos man o hindi, basta sabihin na lang natin na naiwan na lang siya sa past. Tapos na ang isyu na 'yun. (It's not an issue to me anymore. If you're asking if it was fixed or not, let's just say that it was left in the past. That issue is finished.)

"Ang ginagawa ko ngayon, araw-araw na nagtatrabaho. Happy ako sa ginagawa ko. (What I'm doing now is I work every day. I'm happy with what I'm doing.)"

Meanwhile, in an interview with ABS-CBN, Diego said it was his onscreen partner Sofia Andres and their work on the afternoon show Pusong Ligaw which also helped him move on from the issue.

"This is the good tired. Ito iyong tipong pagod ka kasi fulfilled ka na kahit pagod ka, okay lang. Hindi iyong pagod ka sa kakaantay, sa kakaasa (It's the type that you're fulfilled and even though you're exhausted, it's okay. It's not like getting tired because you're just waiting and hoping) – it's the tired that I want and [I've] been looking for for the longest time," he said.

It'll be the first time for Diego and Sofia to headline a show as a love team. Pusong Ligaw also features Beauty Gonzalez, Bianca King, Raymond Bagatsing, Joem Bascon, and Enzo Pineda. It will air starting April 24. – Rappler.com