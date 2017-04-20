Ai-Ai recalls that she asked for a sign that Gerald was the person she was meant to settle down with before his proposal

MANILA, Philippines – A week after her engagement was announced, Ai-Ai delas Alas revealed details on how fiance Gerald Sibayan proposed to her.

Delas Alas talked about the proposal after a press conference for the movie Our Mighty Yaya on Thursday, April 19

"Wala, simple lang iyon. Isang gabi nagising lang ako na binigay niya yung singsing. Simple lang iyon pero one year na niya tinatago yung ring na iyon. Kung baga, matagal na niya tinatago iyon, pinag-ipunan..

(Nothing, it was just simple. It was just one night that I woke up and he gave me the ring. It was simple but he's been keeping the ring for a year now. In other words. he's been keeping for a long time, saving up for it...)

"So nung nararapat na time siguro para sa kanya binigay na niya, kasi unang-una hindi na niya kayang i-sekreto," she told reporters.

(So when the time came for hime to propose, he gave it. Because first of all, he admitted he could no longer keep it a secret.)

Ai-Ai said that she was aware that Gerald already had a ring made for her. The two have been together for 3 years.

"Alam ko na meron siyang singsing, pero hindi ko alam na ganun ang itsura. Hindi ko alam kung kailan ibibigay sa akin. Pero hindi ko pinapaalala sa kanya or nagiintisgate na kung kailan na panahon…wala. Basta deadma lang." (I know he had a ring, but I really did not know that it was like that. I didn't know when he was going to give it. But I never reminded him or instigated the time to give it... I was unmindful of it.)

The comedy queen also revealed that she prayed for signs if Gerald was the one she was to end with following two failed marriages.

"Unang-una, walang taong nega[tive] sa kanya except for yung mga bashers. Pero yung sa pamilya ko, sa mga friends, sa mga kamag-anak ko, walang hindi mangandang sinasabi tungkol sa kanya. Isa iyon...," she said, (First of all, no one really had anything negative to say about him except the bashers. But my family, my friends, my relative, they all approved of him. That's one.)

"And siguro, siya sa lahat na naging boyfriend ko na maging asawa ko na ngayon ang sinasamahan ako mag-novena every Wednesday. Siguro isa iyon… yung center namin is God. Kaya siguro it works. And pangalawa iyon, parati kaming nagdadasal para sa kanya at para sa akin. Siguro iyon yung sign."

(And I guess of all the boyfriends I had who will become my husband, he accompanied me to do novena every Wednesday. I guess that's one...that our center is God. That's why it works. And second, we always pray for him and for me. I guess that's a sign.)

She also added that it was a big factor that her mother likes Gerald, considering she was not easy to please.

Ai-Ai also recalled that prior to the proposal, she prayed to God to ask for another sign if Gerald was really the one.

"Meron ako isa na 'Lord, bigyan mo naman ako ng sign na siya talaga' sabi ko. Dapat nung araw na iyon, hindi siya magsisimba kasi nagtratrabaho nga siya. Sinurprise niya ako. Pagkatapos na pagtapos, pagmulat ko,nasa tabi ko siya. Sabi ko, 'Lord, yun ba yun? Yun ba yung sign?"

(i had one wherein I asked: 'Lord please give me a sign that he's the one' I said. That day, he was not suppose to go to church with me because he was working. But he surprised me. After that, when I opened my eyes, he was by my side. I said 'Lord is that it? Is that the sign?')

When a reporter mentioned that she looked like she was not afraid anymore of getting married again, Ai-Ai said it was about timing.

"Ganun pala iyong [feeling] noh. Pag nandiyan na, iba pala yung pinipilit kaysa natural na dumarating. Kasi yung last ko pinilit ko talaga iyon eh. Marami akong gustong ipaglaban noon. Marami akong gustong patunayan. Pero mali eh. So lahat nang nagsimula ng mali natatapos ng mali. And lahat nang nagsimula ng tama, natatapos ng tama," she said.

(I guess that's how it feels. It's different that it came natural instead of forcing it. Because the last relationship i had, I really forced it. I had so much to fight for at that time. I wanted to prove so many things. But it was wrong. So those that started wrong end up wrong. And those that started right will end right.)

Ai-Ai said that there's not much details about their wedding preparations, but guaranteed it will happen in 2018. She also confirmed that her My Bebe Love co-star Vic Sotto and Sunday PinaSaya co-host and good friend Marian Rivera will be part of the wedding.

Ai-Ai's movie Our Mighty Yaya will be shown on May 10 in cinemas. – Rappler.com