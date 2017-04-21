The plot thickens. Check out the photos of the upcoming season.

MANILA, Philippines – The first set of photos from season 7 of Game of Thrones has been released.

Check out the photos of Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya, and more.

IThe trailer for the 7th season was released in March, showing Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) continuing their quest for the Iron Throne. (WATCH: The first 'Game of Thrones' season 7 teaser is out)

– Rappler.com