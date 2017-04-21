The BIR says the actor and his company have an estimated tax liability of P38.57 million, inclusive of surcharges and interest

MANILA, Philippines –The Bureau of Internal Revenue has filed a tax evasion complaint with the Department of Justice against actor Richard Gutierrez and his company, R Gutz Productions.

According to a press statement, R Gutz Productions failed to file an annual tax return and two quarterly valued-added tax returns in 2012. The BIR also alleged that Gutierrez underdeclared the sales of his company that same year.

The BIR said the company only declared sales amounting to P311,111.08 when a check with its clients showed that their purchases from the company amounted to P39.9 million for the same period.



The BIR said R Gutz and Gutierrez were assessed an estimated tax liability of P38.57 million, inclusive of surcharges and interest.

The BIR said it notified Gutierrez and his production company thrice – on September 8, 2014, January 20, 2017, and on March 29, 2017 – through a copy of the notice via registered mail sent to the office address.

In a text message to Rappler, Gutierrez’s lawyer, Marie Glen Abraham-Garduque, said that the actor will answer the issue at the proper forum.

“Richard has not received any complaint yet from BIR. He will answer at the proper forum as soon as he receives it. Thank you,” she said.

Richard, who was last seen in Ang Panday in 2016 has kept a low profile in showbiz, focusing on son Zion with girlfriend Sarah Lahbati. – Rappler.com