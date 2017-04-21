Ai-Ai clarifies that she and Gerald are still getting married in the country next year

MANILA, Philippines – It's not only going to be one, but rather two weddings for Ai-Ai delas Alas.

The comedy queen revealed in an interview with Pep on Friday, April 21, that she and fiance Gerald Sibayan are planning to get married in the US this November.

"Ayan, ire-reveal ko na tuloy... ang daldal-daldal ko! Pero sa November, pupunta ako ng America, magpapakasal kami dun," she said.

(Okay, I'll reveal it...I'm really talkative. But in November, we're going to America, we'll get married there.)

But Ai-Ai clarified that even if she and Gerald are getting married in the US, they will still have their wedding in the Philippines set in 2018.

According to the Our Mighty Yaya star, there was someone close to them that offered to sponsor their wedding in the US.

“Yung iba ko kasing friends, hindi makakauwi dito sa 2018. So, dun na lang nila ginawa,” she said.



(I have other friends who won't be able to attend the wedding here in 2018. So that's where they will do it.)

In the same interview, Ai-Ai admitted her celibacy vow. She was glad Gerald respected her decision. She added she felt at peace, knowing Gerald will be the person she will spend the rest of her life with.

"Kasi wala namang nega sa part ng family ko at friends ko. (Because there's no negative reaction from my family and friends about him.)

"Lahat gusto siya. Lahat nababaitan sa kanya," she said. (Everyone likes him. Everyone sees him as a good person.)

Ai-Ai revealed she was engaged to Gerald on April 12. Prior to Gerald, she was married to Jed Sangalang in 2013, but the marriage ended one month after she claimed Jed physically abused her.

She was also married to actor Miguel Vera, who is now based in the US. – Rappler.com