Paul Gatdula is the latest member of Kamp Kawayan

MANILA, Philippines – A teenage boy impressed Bamboo during the blind auditions of The Voice Teens on Saturday, April 22.

Paul Gatdula, covered by a curtain, performed a Rivermaya song, "Kisapmata." Upon hearing the song, Bamboo, who used to be the vocalist of Rivermaya, was impressed but took his time before he finally pressed the buzzer.

"That was very smart whoever you are behind that," Bamboo said before Paul revealed himself to the coaches.

Sharon Cuneta, upon seeing him, said that he was good-looking.

When asked what he finds hard about being a teenager, Paul said it was hard to experience teenage love. He shared that he was in a relationship and when he and girlfriend broke up, he was sad and devastated.

The coaches meanwhile said that it was normal to experience these kinds of situations and that he was still young.

"Now, you are a part of something very special and you are part of a special team," Lea Salonga told Paul after Bamboo turned for him.

Sarah Geronimo, meanwhile, shared that Bamboo does not normally turn for a person with the same vocal range as him, but knew the singer had something.

Bamboo, for his part, said that he noticed a couple of weak notes, but these can be fixed.

"We have to work really hard Paul ha. So I promise you that I'll give you that commitment, pull out the best from you," he said.

Paul is the latest teen to join Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan team, following Isabela Vinzon, who performed during the April 16 episode of the show. – Rappler.com