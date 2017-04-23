Pia joins KC Concepcion as one of this year's hosts

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is set to host the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 pageant on Sunday, April 30.

The news was announced by Pia's manager Jonas Gaffud on Friday, April 21 via Facebook.

"By the way, Pia Wurtzbach will be hosting this year's Bb Pilipinas edition. Isn't it exciting?" Jonas said.

Pia joins actress and TV host KC Concepcion, who confirmed that she will return as host of the pageant. KC hosted last year's edition alongside Xian Lim.

Forty candidates will vie for 6 titles – Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Grand International, and Bb Pilipinas Globe. – Rappler.com