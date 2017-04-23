Jake Ejercito appeals to Andi Eigenmann to stop making herself the victim in their battle over the joint custody case over their daughter Ellie

MANILA, Philippines – The exchange of words between Andi Eigenmann and ex-boyfriend Jake Ejercito is far from over.

In a statement sent to Pep by lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, Jake asked Andi to stop dragging his family into their battle over custody of their daughter Ellie.

"In spite of the slanderous claims made by some, I have relatively kept my piece since I filed the petition for joint custody of Ellie. But in recent days, one in particular has been overgeneralizing to the point of dragging my entire family into the issue," Jake said.

"I now kindly request her to focus her tirades on me as I will not allow myself to be used as a publicity pawn against my family. Moreover, I will not let my family be incessantly used in someone's apparent pursuit to play victim." he added.

Jake also asked Andi to stop making herself as if she were the victim in the whole issue, saying that contrary to what she mentioned that he never talked to her, he and his family have made many attempts to reach out.

He also pointed out that all he wanted was to be the father he is to Ellie, thus the filing of the petition.

"This is about my rights as a father who is already making up for so much lost time. Please stop making it about you," he said.

He ended his statement by saying that he's leaving everything to the courts to decide.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Andi answered Jake's statement.

"First of all Mr. Jake Ejercito, it was only you and not the rest of you family members that I was pertaining to. Second of all, I reached out to you, countless of times but your ego was just way more important to you than your child," she said.

"If someone from your side did reach out, it has always been your sister. Just her. And never you. Masyado ka kasing mataas (You're too proud.)



"I don't care about your family to have to talk about them, I care about your true intentions for trying to take my child away from me. I was a victim. A victim of abuse by you, Jake. That caused me so much pain that I've already gone past," Andi said.

She continued: "Stop accusing me of playing victim each time I voice out how I feel. I'm not a victim. I'm just no coward like you. Your response has just proved me right. You really only do care when its your image at risk."

Andi said that she is also happy with her new relationship with Emilio Arambulo.

"Jake, I have an awesome life with the man I love and my beautiful daughter. I don't need to play victim. I don't need to make this about me.

"The point here is that your intentions for wanting to suddenly take my child (that nobody is depriving you of) are questionable. Because if you are thinking of her and not just yourself, you would've thought of just being a better person instead of complicating things."

"If ever it seems I'm making this about me, maybe I am. Because I'm the one whos been working non stop to provide for my child and what you do is accuse me of neglect. I'm the one youre asking to spend money on a lawyer that I cant afford. I'm the one whose career you've been jeopardizing for my daughter, and you don't even realize how this affects my child.

"Lastly, I'm the one who decided to help myself be happy, and to you, it's still wrong, even when in truth. You know nothing. You don't know me anymore."

"This isn't about who is right and who is wrong. I am aware of my faults. Always have been. I've come to realize that it doesn't matter what good I do for my child. Everything will always just be wrong.

"Jake, if I ever said things to make it seem like I was gonna take my child away from you. That was 'cause I was hurt, and sad, and I loved you.

"Please realize that now that I've no feelings for you. I've grown to be mature enough to make decisions solely for the well being of my child.

"And YOU are very much a part of what I want for her. What's confusing is why you have to bring me down and insist that I'm unfit just for you to ask for that joint custody, that I very much want as well.

"Burning down other people's light to make yours shine brighter is such a stupid thing to do. I just thought you were better than that," Andi said.

This was not first time Andi posted on Twitter about the issue over Ellie's custody. On April 21, she also tweeted that she was already tired of the issue.

In an interview with the press on April 2, Andi said that she spoke up about the joint custody, because she was alarmed of its effect on Ellie.

"There was something that went out na parang (that was like a) petition for joint custody. And for me, na-alarm ako kasi, parang hello, ano ba iyan? Lumalaki na si Ellie (And for me, I was alarmed, because, hello, what is this? Ellie is growing up).

"She's 5 years old, and before anything else, do you really think that exposing her to this kind of limelight, to this kind of ka-cheapan (cheapness), will be good for her? Kasi (Because) if this is not for your ego, for your pride or, I don't know, if this is not for that or out of spite because you just hate me so much, if this is because you really love your daughter and you want what is best for her, I also want that agreement. I also want that joint custody and for him to be part of Ellie's life," Andi said. – Rappler.com