Ogie sings 'Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala' with Darryl Sevillejo

MANILA, Philippines – A 15-year-old teen from Negros Oriental got an opportunity to perform with singer and songwriter Ogie Alcasid, during the Voice Teens episode on Sunday, April 23.

Darryl Sevillejo performed Ogie's song "Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala" for the blind auditions, which got him a two-chair turn from coaches Lea Salonga and Sharon Cuneta.

Sharon then asked about Darryl's background and if he knew the singer behind the song. The teen contestant mentioned Ogie's name and Sharon said she was good friends with him, and asked Ogie to come out.

Ogie lightened things up when he asked how old Darryl was.

"Fifteen? Nung ganyan ako kalaki, 32 na ako (When I was about that size, I was already 32)," Ogie joked, referring to his height.

Lea then said in jest: "Actually, 'yung height mo ngayon, nakakamangha (your height right now is incredible)."

Ogie and Darryl then performed the song together. Afterwards, Ogie pointed out why Darryl should pick Sharon as his mentor.

"Unang-una, si Sharon, mayaman. Madaming pera iyan," Ogie joked as the coaches started to laugh. "Hindi, sa totoo lang, si Sharon ay isa sa mga artists natin dito sa Pilipinas na nagpasikat ng mga awitin na galing sa puso. Kung kaya, iyan ang mga kanta na gusto mong kantahin, aalagaan ka niya dahil alam niya lahat itahi 'yung mga awitin na puwede mo awitin."

(First of all, Sharon is rich. She has a lot of money. Kidding aside, Sharon is one of the country's singers who has made songs from the heart very popular. That's why if you want to sing songs like that, she'll take care of you, because she would know which songs would be best for you.)

When Ogie asked what Darryl was looking for in a coach, Sharon mentioned Darryl might be looking for someone like Lea, to which Ogie joked that he should've helped Lea instead.

Both Lea and Sharon appealed to Darryl to pick one of them as his mentor.

Darryl eventually picked Sharon to be his coach, becoming the latest member of her team. – Rappler.com