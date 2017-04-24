Jonas Gaffud, Pia's manager, says he and Filipino businesswoman Kathelyn Dupaya already smoothed over the issue. Dupaya apologized over the misunderstanding.

MANILA, Philippines – Mercator Artists and Model Management, the Philippine agency that handles the career of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, has issued a statement on the recent controversy surrounding the beauty queen's trip to Brunei back in February.

On April 21, Pep published a report of Brunei based Filipino businesswoman Kathelyn Dupaya, who said that she was disappointed with Pia for the attitude she got from the beauty queen during and after her stay in Brunei. In the report, Kathelyn said they showed nothing but kindness and good treatment to Pia and the guests she was with, despite not even getting a simple thank you.

In the statement issued by Pia's manager Jonas Gaffud, he said that the issue with Kathelyn has been ironed out after talking with her to clarify the issue.

"I thank Kathy for clarifying the issues she raised against Pia, and for apologizing for what she has done. Clearly, what happened was misunderstanding as she never heard Pia talk bad about anything. Pia is thankful for the hospitality that Kathy provided during her private vacation in Brunei.

"As her manager, I was prepared to answer Kathy's claims, but she reached out to clarify her issues. Communication is really important to settle conflicts and prevent misunderstanding.

"We learn from mistakes, however, and I hope what happened will serve as a lesson for artists, talents, managers and producers to formalize arrangements in order to avoid confusion and any problem."

He also said Pia was currently busy with other projects.

"Meanwhile, Pia is focused on her career, and watch out for her next endorsement later today, even as she continues to promote her advocacies on anti-bullying, HIV/AIDS awareness and helping an organization send kids to school. In the next days, she will start to play a big role in these efforts," Jonas said.

On April 22, Kathelyn took to Instagram to apologize for what she posted about Pia on April 21, saying that it was a misunderstanding.

" I just talk to Jonas, the manager of Pia thru Phone. After our long conversation, we found out [from] each other the cause of trouble is misunderstanding between me and Pia and [those] surrounded by us. Jonas explain everything to me ... what is the true happening ... all the damages was done.

"I am so sorry po kung ano nasabi ko kasi sobra ako nasaktan and I believe nasaktan din si Pia. Both of us ay nasaktan kaya both of us [said] sorry for everything at tao lang po tayo lahat para di magkamali ..... minsan pag galit di na natin alam nasasabi kaya sorry sa mga nasabi ko below the belt. Jonas, the manager of Pia and I are okay and we end our conversation happy and both of us [said] sorry for everything. God bless us all." (I am so sorry for what I've said because I was very hurt and I believe Pia was also hurt. Both of us were hurt so we both said sorry for everything and we're only human and make mistakes. Sometimes when we're upset, we don't know what we say, that's why I'm so sorry if i said anything below the belt.)

The issues between Pia and Kathelyn started when Kathelyn invited Pia and boyfriend Marlon Stockinger to Brunei, after Pia expressed interest to see the country after seeing the photos of Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina, who was there on a vacation. Kathelyn paid for the flight and accomodations of the couple, along with Marlon's family and two assistants.

She also said that she invited Pia to the soft opening of the spa that she was putting up. When asked if the invitation was cleared with Jonas or IMG, which handles Pia's career, Kathelyn said that she was not aware it had to be cleared with them, since it was Pia who called them up about the trip.

With regards to the spa opening, Kathelyn admitted that she was very disappointed that Pia was not able to attend. In an Instagram post, which has since been deleted, she said: "Sabi mo wala tayong. usapan sa spa. Alam ni Atty PY kung bakit ko kayo [na] invite. Una, soft opening ng spa ko. Pangalawa gusto mo mag-relaks dahil pagod ka...

(You said we didn't talk about the spa. Atty PY knows why I invited you. First for the soft opening of the spa. Second so that you can relaxs because you were tired...)

“Tapos sasabihin mo wala tayo usapan? Hello, ginastusan kita sinama mo pa buo family ng boyfriend mo.” (And then you will say that we had no discussion about this? Hello, I spent for your trip and you even took the family of your boyfriend with you.)

In an interview with Pep, Kathelyn said that she only spoke up about her disappointment that time because she overheard from a makeup artist on a flight that Pia said something that was not nice about her.

"Di ko akalain na ganun ang kuwento niya, binaliktad ako, pero nanahimik pa rin ako,” ako said. (I did not know that her story was like that, she turned things against me, but I kept quiet.)

She also said that she only spoke up for everyone know what happened. – Rappler.com