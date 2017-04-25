The wedding will be held in the couple's favorite city, Paris

MANILA, Philippines – Popular cosmetics doctor Vicki Belo and longtime boyfriend Hayden Kho are set to marry in Paris this September.

According to a report from the Inquirer, the couple's closest friends received a "text message" last week from their daughter, Scarlet Snow Belo, about the wedding.

The text read: "This is Scarlet Snow Belo and I would like to invite you to be present when my parents, Daddy Hayden and Mommy Vicki, get married in our favorite city, Paris.”



The wedding caps Vicki and Hayden's 12-year on-and-off relationship. In 2009, the couple's relationship was tested following the video scandal between Hayden and actress Katrina Halili, which became the subject of a Senate investigation and led led to the revocation of Hayden's medical license. The two broke up at the time. (READ:Hayden reacts to PRC decision on his license, Katrina moves on)

In 2014, the Board of Medicine under the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), reinstated Hayden's medical license.

In an interview on The Bottomline, Hayden admitted it took him a long time to forgive himself over the scandal.

“It was a tough one. It was really hard to forgive myself. In fact, it was even hard to love myself 'cause I know that I have done so many things in the past na ayoko malaman ng tao, na kinahihiya ko dahil mali (that I did not want people to know because it was embarrassing, because it was wrong),” he said.

In 2016, the couple revealed Scarlet to the public for the first time. – Rappler.com