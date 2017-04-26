Kim Chiu says there are no more walls between her and ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson

MANILA, Philippines – After years of not working together, the love team of Gerald Anderson and Kim Chiu return to television with their new show Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin.

In an interview with reporters during the show's press conference on Monday, April 24, the ex-couple was asked if there was some awkwardness between them, since they have not worked together for a long time. (WATCH: Kimerald returns in first 'Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin' trailer)

"Ako personally, masaya lang po ako na may ganito po akong opportunidad na siyempre, makasama si Kim kasi, sa simula pa lang ng career ko, sa pagsimula ko, kung saan man ako ngayon, si Kim yung kasama ko. I'm taking this opportunity as gift from God, as an opportunity na makasama siya ulit. Sobrang masaya po ako and privileged," Gerald said.

(For me personally, I'm happy that there is this opportunity for me and Kim to be together again in a project because, from the beginning of my career, to where I am today, Kim was part of it. I'm taking this opportunity as a gift from God, as an oportunity for us to work together again. So I'm very happy and privileged.)

Kim meanwhile said: "Una talaga awkward talaga. Kasi hindi naman kami talaga super friends nito eh. 'Hi,' 'hello' lang kami talaga sa ASAP... tapos yung mga eksena namin chummy-chummy, ganyan-ganyan. Hala! After ilang years, o sige, gawin na natin ito."

(At first, it was really akward. Because we're not really super friends. We just say hi or hello to each other in [the Sunday variety show] ASAP... and now we had to act chummy in our scenes! After many years, I told myself, let's do this.)

Kim continued: "'Yung nakakatuwa na pareho kaming professional and iyon, medyo awkward din sa mga tao na kaharap namin, lalo na noong una. Kasi siyempre, alam naman nila yung nangyari sa amin and iyon masyadong ano hindi kagandahang ganap di ba? Pero okay na ngayon at least, kami natuto na kami, mas naging professional kami and I'm happy ngayon na yung time na iyon, nangyari before pa – mga bata kami. So ngayon natuto na."

(What's really nice is that we're both professionals and as I've said, it was quite awkward from the start, especially with other people around us. Of course, they all knew what happened between us before, right? But now, at least, we're okay. We've both learned so much. We became more professional, and I'm happy that all those thigns happened when we were younger. Now, we know better.)

She also said: "Meron isa din akong importanteng lesson na nantutunan sa mga nangyari: na yung hindi ka magiging fully masaya or fully happy kung hindi ka marunong magpatawad. Kasi hindi naman lang yung tao yung kalaban mo, kung hindi ang sarili mo."

(I also learned an important lesson – that you won't be fully happy if you don't know how to forgive. Because you don't just fight against the other person, you also fight with yourself.)

"Why not just forgive the person and just go on with your life? Mas happy yung pakiramdam (You'll feel happier),” she continued

When asked if there's still a wall between her and Gerald, Kim said: “Kung may wall, siguro hindi namin ito gagawin. (If there was a wall, we won't be doing this project.)

"Hindi rin magiging maganda yung produkto namin kung may wall." (The product wouldn't look good if there was still a wall.)

Kim and Gerald last wroked together in the movie 24/7 in Love in 2012. In 2013, Gerald started dating Maja Salvador, who was close to Kim and became an issue between them. In 2015, Maja and Gerald parted, but the 3 of them were able to patch things up. (READ: Kim Chiu on Maja, Gerald issue: Why hold a grudge?)

Gerald is currently linked to actress Bea Alonzo, while Kim has been paired up with Xian Lim.

Their new ABS-CBN show will start airing on Monday, May 1. – Rappler.com