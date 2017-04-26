The movie will be submitted for consideration in the Metro Manila Film Festival this year

MANILA, Philippines – Coco Martin is set to make his directorial debut in a Panday movie, which he will also star in.

The news was confirmed by Coco's manager Biboy Arboleda and ABS-CBN PR executive Eric John Salut, who reposted a photo of Coco and director Carlo J. Caparas on Tuesday, April 25.

"Comics King and director Carlo J. Caparas granted the King of Television and Cinema [Coco Martin] the rights of the movie Panday, which Coco M. will topbill and direct, and pitch as an entry to the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival 2017," the announcement said.

Comics King & director Carlo J. Caparas granted the King of Television and Cinema @mr.cocomartin the rights of the movie Panday, which Coco M. will topbill and direct, and pitch as an entry to the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival 2017. A post shared by B-617 (@biboy_j_arboleda) on Apr 25, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

If the movie pushes through, this will be the second time Coco will portray a character popularized by Fernando Poe Jr. Coco is currently playing the role of Cardo in FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.

He joins the list of actors like Jericho Rosales, Bong Revilla, and Richard Gutierrez who played the role of the blacksmith Flavio. In 2016, a TV series entitled, Ang Panday, starring Richard, was shown on TV5. – Rappler.com