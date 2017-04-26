Judy Ann returns to television via 'Bet on Your Baby' season 3

MANILA, Philippines – Judy Ann Santos confirmed that she and Alfie Lorenzo, her longtime manager, have parted ways.

In an interview with reporters at the press conference for the show Bet On Your Baby, Wednesday, April 26, Judy Ann said that she and Alfie met in August of last year, and talked amicably about the matter.

"Hindi na po," (No. we've parted) Judy Ann said, when asked if she was still under Alfie. "We've talked last year – August. Pumunta ako sa bahay niya, it was a very very proper discussion, conversation. I was with my brother. Nag-paalam ako ng maayos, kasi malaki ang utang na loob ko kay Tito Alfie. At yung utang na loob na iyon ay hindi mapapalitan ng kahit anong halaga, alam naman natin iyan. Alam ninyo naman ang relationship with Tito Alfie."

(I went to his house, ir was a very, very proper discussion, conversation. I was with my brother. I asked for permission properly, because I owe a lot to Tito Alfie. And you never exchange that for whatever price. We all know that. You all know my relationship with him.)

"It's not a professional thing but more of a personal decision to make, because Tito Alfie is not just a professional manager. He's family," she added.

She declined to reveal what transpired during their talk but she said everything was okay and there was no drama.

"Basta nagpaalam ako nang maayos sa kanya, yun ang importante. Kumbaga, itinuring ko siyang propesyonal na aspeto. Kaya pinuntahan ko siya, nag-set ako ng meeting sa kanya.

(What's important is that I said goodbye properly. In other words, I looked at it in a professional manner. That's why I went to him, set up a meeting with him.)

“Kasi ayoko siyang bastusin bilang inalagaan niya talaga ako ng mahabang panahon. It’s time to move on,” she said. (Because I don't want to disrespect him because he took care of me for a long time. It's time to move on.)

Judy Ann is currently managing her time with some consultation from people close to her. When asked about handling her own projects, she said :"Iba din naman. Kasi malaking responsibility din siya. Marami ka rin dapat i-consider, marami ka dapat i-take into consideration. But it's a power that you have to know how to handle properly. Because if not. puwede ka malunod sa isang basong tubig ng power, and ayoko siyang gawin.

(It's different. Because it's a big responsibility. You have to consider so many things. But it's a power that you have to know how to handle properly. Because if not, you can end up drowning in a glass of water full of power, and I don't want that to happen.)

She said that she's consulting with a number of people such as Biboy Arboleda, manager and Dreamscape Ads/Promo head, ABS-CBN COO Cory Vidanes, and ABS-CBN TV production entertainment head Laurenti Dyogi.

"It's a team. It's not just one person, it's a team na consists of Mary Jane. Nag-coconfine ako kay (I confine to )mother Biboy, nakikipagusap ako kay (I talked to) Tita Cory (Vidanes) tatay Lauren (Dyogi). It'sa group, so it's not just one," she said.

Bet on Your Baby

After taking time off from showbiz to concentrate on her family, Judy Ann returns to television via the game show Bet on Your Baby, which is now on its 3rd season.

For Judy Ann, the show serves as a perfect opportunity to make a comeback.

"I'm happy, I'm so happy. Palagi ko naman sinasabi ang perfect vehicle for a comeback at least for me is Bet On Your Baby. Kasi lalo ako, na ang tagal kong nawala, nagpahinga ako. I got pregnant, have to lose the post-pregnancy weight, I took care of my family, I'm taking care of myself. And yung sepanx (separation anxiety) moment, na mawalay ka sa mga chikiting mo, at least yung moment na makasama yung ibang mga chikiting natatabunan ba. And at the same time, nakakabata... hindi ba gusto natin iyan?" she said.

(I've always said that a perfect vehicle for a comeback at least for me is Bet On Your Baby. Because especially for me, I was gone for a while, I took time off to rest. I got pregnant, have to lose the post-pregnancy weight, I took care of my family, I'm taking care of myslef. And that separation anxiety moment for you to be away from your kids, at least it will disappear for a while with the other kids around you. And at the same time, it makes you feel young...don't we all want that?)

For its 3rd season, it was announced that a number of the celebrity kids will play in the show such as the kids of Amy Perez, Patrick Garcia, Dimples Romana, Matt Evans, and Nikko of Hashtags.

Since her husband Ryan Agoncillo is a host himself, does he ever give tips to her about doing the show?

"I always confide kay Ry, especially now, kasi ang tagal kong walang ganap. At na enjoy ko yung ganun. Hindi ko lang na enjoy yung walang pasok nung salapi," she joked.

(I always confide in Ry, especially now, because I was away from everything. And I enjoyed that. What I did not enjoy I guess, was that money was not coming in.)

"Sa lahat ng ito, ang sinasabi lang naman sa akin ni Ry just enjoy the moment and focus." (With all of this, Ry would just tell me to just enjoy the moment and focus.)

Bet On Your Baby's third season is scheduled to air in May. – Rappler.com