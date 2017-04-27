Charice's handler Carl Cabral confirms that the singer and Alyssa are no longer together

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Charice and his girlfriend Alyssa Quijano have broken up, 4 years after confirming they were a couple. The news was confirmed by Charice's handler Carl Cabral to ABS-CBN.

"Yes, Charice and Alyssa have broken up and it was a mutual decision," Carl said, adding that Charice won't grant interviews at present and is taking a break. Carl said that Charice is also doing well and is very happy.

Carl also denied a report that came out on Pilipino Star Ngayon, which said that Charice is living with a fan in Laguna: "The rumor that Charice is living with the fan is not true. He has bought his own house," Carl said.

In an interview published in the June issue of Mega Man 2016, Charice said that he would seek "comfort and sanity" from Alyssa when touring: "When she's there, I'm already awkward. If she's not there, I'm more awkward."

In an interview on September 2016, Charice said that he and Alyssa were ready to get married and have children.

Charice first confirmed his relationship with Alyssa in 2013. – Rappler.com