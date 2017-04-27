Star Magic confirms that the couple has split but remains friends

MANILA, Philippines – Tommy Esguerra and Miho Nishida (aka Tomiho) have broken up.

The news was confirmed by Star Magic on Thursday, April 27, to ABS-CBN. "Both parties remain friends but have agreed to spend time apart. Miho and Tommy ask for your continuous support for their individual careers. Thank you," the statement read.

The statement did not provide a reason for the split.

Miho and Tommy met inside the Pinoy Big Brother house in 2015, where both participated in season "737." Miho was one of the grand winners of the season, along with Jimboy Martin. (READ: Jimboy Martin, Miho Nishida win 'PBB 737')

Miho and Tommy officially became a couple in December 2015, and later worked on a movie together, Foolish Hearts, under Regal Films.



In December 2016, the two celebrated Miho's birthday and one year anniversary. One of their last public appearances as a couple was the Pinoy Big Brother Big Night in March. – Rappler.com