'Something to Tell You' is Haim's follow-up to their debut album 'Days Are Gone'

NEW YORK, USA – Haim, the pop band of 3 California sisters who found a ready fan base with a debut album 4 years ago, on Thursday, April 27, announced a long-awaited follow-up.

The band said Something to Tell You will come out July 7 and broke the news Wednesday night with a small gig at a Los Angeles deli where the sisters first performed as children.

Haim released a first song, "Right Now," that moves the band's pop sound in a trippier direction, with a syncopated rhythm over the piano leading to a dark baritone saxophone.



The band – made up of sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim – was described as a latter-day Fleetwood Mac when it released its debut album Days Are Gone in 2013.

Haim won a growing fan base with appearances at the world's leading festivals – plus a collaboration with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks.

As with Days Are Gone, Haim said it worked on the latest album with producer Ariel Rechtshaid – who in 2015 recorded Adele's hit "When We Were Young."

The band also worked on the latest album with Rostam Batmanglij, best known for his alternative rock band Vampire Weekend. – Rappler.com